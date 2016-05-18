(Corrects headline to show stocks recovered)
* Sonova slumps after missing financial targets
* Renewed prospect of U.S. rate hike impacts equities
* Goldman Sachs cuts equities to "neutral"
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 18 European stock markets recovered
from a weak start on Wednesday, with a rally in banks and a
rebound on Wall Street helping to counteract some weak corporate
earnings from companies including Switzerland's Sonova
.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6
percent to 1,322.24 by 1445 GMT, recovering from an early fall.
Signs that inflation was returning to the U.S. economy and
hawkish comments from a Fed official had hit Wall Street on
Tuesday, leading to a weaker open for European stocks. However,
strength in tech giants Apple and Amazon helped Wall Street to
rebound.
Banks were the top sectoral riser, up 1.9 percent
with some citing the prospect of higher rates as providing
relief for the sector, which has struggled to preserve net
interest margins and profitability in a low-rate environment.
"The idea of a normalisation of rates is coming back on to
the cards, despite it being written off recently, and that's one
of the major issues that banks have been dealing with," said
Joshua Mahoney, market analyst at IG.
Italian banks rallied, and the blue-chip index FTSE MIB
outperformed, up 1.1 percent, benefitting from ongoing
speculation of consolidation among some of Italy's smaller
banks.
Portuguese lender BPI rose 3.6 percent, to trade
above 1.113 euros, which was Caixabank's offer for the bank.
While BPI welcomed the bid from its Spanish peer when it
came in late on Tuesday, it said the offer was "low", leading
some traders to speculate as to whether a higher bid might be
forthcoming.
British lender Lloyds rose 3.4 percent, with
traders citing speculation that the UK government would seek to
restart the process of selling off its shares in the bank. RBS
, which the government also holds shares in, rose 4.1
percent.
Despite the rally, the FTSEurofirst is down by around 8
percent so far in 2016, with concerns about a China-led global
economic slowdown having impacted world stock markets this year.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs also cut its view on global
equities, downgrading the asset class to "neutral".
"Until we see sustained earnings growth, equities do not
look attractive, especially on a risk-adjusted basis," Goldman
Sachs wrote in a note.
Weak earnings were a weight on the market, and Swiss hearing
aid maker Sonova was among the worst-performing stocks
in Europe, slumping 8 percent after missing its full-year sales
and profit targets.
Fashion firm Burberry fell 2.2 percent, after a 10
percent fall in profit, saying that full-year results for this
year would come in towards the lower end of current
expectations.
Among gainers on the STOXX Europe 600, Booker Group
rose 6.6 percent after an upgrade to "buy" from
"neutral" by Goldman Sachs.
