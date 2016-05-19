* FTSEurofirst index falls 0.8 pct
* Mining shares drop as metals prices fall
* Airlines down as Egyptair plane goes missing
* Thomas Cook slumps after poor update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 19 European stocks retreated on
Thursday as weaker oil and metals prices put pressure on
commodities shares and concern mounted that U.S. interest rates
would be raised soon.
Travel and leisure stocks fell after an Egyptair
flight carrying 66 passengers and crew disappeared on a flight
from Paris to Cairo .
Shares in British holiday company Thomas Cook
slumped nearly 17 percent, reaching their lowest since March
2013, after it said tourists were avoiding Turkey, its
second-most popular destination last year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.8 percent, erasing the previous session's gains. The basic
resources sub-index fell 3.3 percent and the energy
sub-index dropped 1.8 percent drop.
"The relief rally that started in February seems to be over
now. We are in a difficult situation as we need growth and
higher profits, but an improvement in the economy raises the
risk of a U.S. rate hike sooner rather than later," said Koen De
Leus, a senior economist at KBC, in Brussels.
"We had a huge rally in commodities stocks also, but
investors are hesitant to chase the sector as concerns about the
pace of economic growth in China persist."
Sentiment soured as minutes of the Federal Reserve's
meeting in April suggested the central bank might raise rates at
its meeting next month.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell after data showed U.S. stockpiles
of crude rose and Iranian exports to Europe and Asia surged
. A stronger dollar pushed down prices
of major industrial metals such as copper and aluminium
.
Shares in Anglo American, BHP Billiton and
Glencore dropped 4.1 to 4.7 percent.
Airline stocks fell after the EgyptAir flight disappeared
from radar screens somewhere over the Mediterranean Sea, Egypt's
national airline said. Officials at EgyptAir and the Egyptian
civil aviation authority told Reuters they believed the Airbus
A320 probably crashed into the sea.
Shares in Airbus, Air France KLM,
Lufthansa, British Airways' owner International
Consolidated Airlines Group and Aeroports De Paris
were down 0.5 to 1.5 percent.
Accor, TUI and InterContinental Hotels
fell 1.3 to 2.5 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and
Leisure index was down nearly 1 percent.
Banks advanced. The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index
rose 1.7 percent, helped by a 2.2 to 2.9 percent rise in
Standard Chartered, Barclays and Royal Bank of
Scotland.
