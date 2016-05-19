(ADVISORY - Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst index falls 1.2 pct
* Mining, oil shares hurt by weaker commodity prices
* Banks outperform as U.S. rate increase looks more likely
* Travel stocks lower after Egyptair plane goes missing
* Bayer slumps on Monsanto move; Thomas Cook disappoints
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/LONDON, May 19 European shares fell on
Thursday as weaker oil and metals prices put pressure on
commodities stocks and concern mounted that U.S. interest rates
would be raised soon.
However, bank stocks outperformed, helped by the
prospect of rising U.S. rates. Minutes from the Federal
Reserve's April meeting showed most of its policymakers thought
a June increase would be appropriate if the U.S. economy
continued to improve.
"This more-than-expected hawkish tone from the minutes is
sending European shares lower," Market Securities' chief
European strategist, Stephane Ekolo, said, except for "the
banking sector, a clear winner in case the Fed start raising
rates sooner than what the market anticipated".
Deutsche Bank rose 1.3 percent. A trader said
Deutsche would be one of the biggest beneficiaries among
European banks if the Fed raises rates, thanks to its U.S.
business.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
1.2 percent. The basic resources sub-index fell 2.6
percent, while the energy sub-index dropped 2.7 percent.
Copper prices extended losses, weighed down by a stronger
dollar, the potential for a U.S. rate increase and worries about
lacklustre demand. The stronger dollar also put pressure on
crude oil prices.
Bayer fell more than 8 percent, making it the top
loser in the FTSEurofirst, after the drugs and chemicals group
made a bid for Monsanto. Traders said the move was
likely to keep Bayer shares under pressure in the short term.
UBS Global Asset Management said it was "deeply concerned"
about the burden on Bayer's finances from a takeover, saying it
would prefer the companies to agree a joint venture or a
nil-premium merger.
Travel and leisure stocks fell 1.5 percent after an
Egyptair flight carrying 66 passengers and crew disappeared on a
flight from Paris to Cairo .
Shares in British holiday company Thomas Cook
slumped 19 percent, reaching their lowest since March 2013,
after it said tourists were avoiding Turkey, its second-most
popular destination last year.
Accor, TUI and InterContinental Hotels
fell 1.6 to 3.4 percent.
Among airline stocks, Aeroports De Paris fell 1.8
percent. Air France KLM fell 1 percent and BA-owner
IAG 2.3 percent. Airbus rose 0.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt; Editing by
Larry King)