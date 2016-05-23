* FTSEurofirst 300 gains 0.2 percent
* Fiat top loser on emission concerns
* Bayer down after making Monsanto offer
* Aixtron rallies as takeover bid agreed
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 23 European shares inched higher on
Monday, helped by gains in tech and healthcare
stocks, but Fiat Chrysler slumped on a report raising emissions
issues and Bayer dropped after making an offer for Monsanto.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 1.3 percent in the previous session, was up 0.2 percent at
1,329.6 points by 0820 GMT.
Fiat Chrysler fell 3.7 percent, making it the top
loser on the FTSEurofirst, after Bild am Sonntag newspaper said
the carmaker could be prohibited from selling cars in Germany if
evidence of continued disregard of emissions rules is found.
A Fiat Chrysler spokesman declined to comment on report but
said all the carmaker's vehicles are compliant with existing
emissions regulations.
UBS, which has a neutral rating on the stock, said the
German newspaper report was negative for sentiment but it saw no
impact on earnings at the moment.
"We doubt Fiat Chrysler would be fully prohibited from
selling cars in Germany, given that Volkswagen was allowed to
continue selling cars even as defeat devices were found in some
of its cars," the Swiss broker said in a note.
Bayer fell 2.1 percent after the German drugs
and chemicals group said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds
company Monsanto for $62 billion in a deal that would be
financed in debt and equity.
"The very large equity portion of the deal is likely
sustaining the negative investor sentiment. Further, we expect
Monsanto to reject the offer initially as such protracting the
uncertainty around Bayer shares," Helvea said in a note.
Among tech stocks Aixtron soared 15 percent
after China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund agreed to make a
bid for the German semiconductor equipment maker.
In the healthcare sector, Novartis rose 2.3 percent
after new global guidelines on the treatment of heart failure
strongly endorse the use of its Entresto, boosting the prospects
for a drug that has struggled to gain traction.
Miners were the top sectoral losers, down 0.4 6
percent, as copper prices were mired near three-month lows after
the dollar held strong on expectations the United States could
raise interest rates next month. Oil sector stocks fell
0.4 percent, tracking weaker crude oil prices.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)