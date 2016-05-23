* FTSEurofirst 300 slips, but Greek shares rise
* Athens market up on new Greek govt reforms
* Fiat falls on emission concerns
* Bayer down after making Monsanto offer
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 23 The Greek bourse outperformed
weaker European stock markets on Monday, after Athens agreed a
series of reforms that should pave the way for an agreement on
bailout loans and debt relief talks.
The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.6 percent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index
also fell 0.5 percent, impacted by drops in Fiat
Chrysler and Bayer.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index climbed
1.2 percent.
The Athens stock market rose after Greek lawmakers approved
tax increases and a new privatisation fund on Sunday and freed
up the sale of non-performing loans in exchange for much-needed
bailout loans and debt relief.
The move also led to Greek government borrowing costs
dropping to a six-month low on Monday.
"The unlocking of more emergency loans for Greece has given
some reassurance to investors concerning the country," said
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF Global Markets UK Ltd.
Fiat Chrysler fell 3.7 percent after German
newspaper Bild am Sonntag said the carmaker could be prohibited
from selling cars in Germany if evidence of continued disregard
of emissions rules is found.
A Fiat Chrysler spokesman declined to comment on the report
but said all the carmaker's vehicles are compliant with existing
emissions regulations.
Bayer also dropped 3.2 percent after the German
drugs and chemicals group made an offer to buy U.S. seeds
company Monsanto for $62 billion in a deal that would be
financed in debt and equity.
"The very large equity portion of the deal is likely
sustaining the negative investor sentiment. Further, we expect
Monsanto to reject the offer initially as such protracting the
uncertainty around Bayer shares," Helvea said in a note.
Among tech stocks, Aixtron soared 16 percent
after China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund agreed to make a
bid for the German semiconductor equipment maker.
Deutsche Bank's equity strategists struck a downbeat note on
prospects for the European stock market, arguing that headwinds
from possible U.S. interest rate rises and a slowdown in China
would impact the market.
"We see no further upside for European equities for the rest
of this year," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note, cutting its
end-2016 target on the STOXX 600 to 325 points from 380 points -
marking a fall of 3.4 percent from current levels.
