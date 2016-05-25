* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 1.4 pct
* Greek deal lifts banks
* Energy shares mirror higher crude oil
* M&S slumps after short-term profit warning
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 25 European equities jumped to a
four-week high on Wednesday with banks buoyed by progress on
talks towards securing a debt relief deal for Greece, and energy
shares rose on the back of a rally in oil.
The FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX Europe 600 index
both touched their highest levels since late April,
climbing 1.4 percent to add to the previous session's jump of
more than 2 percent.
Banks rose after euro zone finance ministers agreed with
Greece and the International Monetary Fund on a deal that will
address Athens' requests for debt relief.
"This deal is welcome, and it allows the current arrangement
to progress. In a way it puts a lid back on the can of worms,
but the worms are still in there," Jasper Lawler, market analyst
at CMC Markets, said.
The euro zone banking index was up 3.4 percent, led
by lenders in the periphery. Shares in Caixabank,
Banco Popular and Santander surged between 5.8
percent and 7.3 percent.
Deutsche Bank gained 4.1 percent, with some
traders citing positive broker comments from JP Morgan.
The top Greek index rallied in early deals as
sovereign yields fell on the deal. It had been set to post its
highest close since December 2015, until a late pullback saw it
provisionally end flat.
Energy shares were in demand after oil prices pushed closer
to $50 a barrel, with U.S. crude hitting its highest in more
than seven months after industry data suggested a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last
week.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index rose 2.2
percent, helped by gains of 2.3 percent and 2.8 percent
respectively in BP and Royal Dutch Shell.
Among fallers, British retailer Marks & Spencer
slumped after it said its turnaround plan would cut into profits
in the short term.
M&S was down 9 percent, the top decliner in the FTSEurofirst
300 index, after the company told investors to expect a
short-term hit to profit as it pushes through a plan to turn
around its underperforming clothing and homeware business.
"Clothing and general merchandise performance remains
unsatisfactory as difficult trading conditions persist, which
leaves everything on the shoulders of a stronger performing but
much lower-margin food segment," Accendo Markets head of
research, Mike van Dulken, said.
"A troubled retail division has become a major issue as the
core customer base ages and it likely struggles to entice a
younger demographic more likely to buy online."
