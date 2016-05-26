LONDON May 26 European shares were mixed on
Thursday, with banks on the back foot following a recent rally
while commodity stocks were boosted as Brent crude oil prices
hit $50 a barrel for the first time since November.
The STOXX Europe 600 was down 0.1 percent at
348.06, with the FTSEurofirst 300 flat. Both indexes
hit a 4 week high in the previous session.
Britain's FTSE 100, France's CAC and
Germany's DAX were all 0.1 percent higher.
Banks fell 1.3 percent after a strong rally on
Wednesday, led down by Banco Popular which slumped 25
percent after it announced a rights issue plan.
Other Spanish banks Caixabank and Banco de
Sabadell fell 3.4 percent and 4.5 percent
respectively.
However, oil companies rose 0.6 percent after Brent
crude hit $50 dollars a barrel, boosted by a drawdown in crude
stocks in the United States last week.
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)