* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, STOXX 600 down 0.1 pct
* Spain, Italy underperform, hit by their banks
* Commodity stocks rally after Brent hits $50
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 26 European shares were mixed on
Thursday, with banks in Italy and Spain on the back foot
following a recent rally while commodity stocks were boosted as
Brent crude oil prices hit $50 a barrel for the first time since
November.
The STOXX Europe 600 was down 0.1 percent at
348.06, with the FTSEurofirst 300 flat. Both indexes
hit a 4 week high in the previous session.
Britain's FTSE 100, France's CAC and
Germany's DAX were all flat to 0.3 percent higher, but
peripheral euro zone markets in Spain and Italy
fell 1 and 0.6 percent respectively.
Euro zone banks fell 2.3 percent after a strong
rally on Wednesday, led down by Banco Popular which
slumped 20 percent after it announced a rights issue.
Other Spanish banks Caixabank and Banco de
Sabadell fell 4.3 percent and 7 percent respectively,
with Italian lenders UBI and Banco Popolare
down 5 percent.
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers,
said that the rights issue suggested that euro zone banks were
"still a major concern."
"Credit risk concerns, lack of credible asset quality,
balance sheet issues and a lack of reserves... all this makes
for gloomy reading for those with EU bank exposure," he said.
However, oil companies rose 0.7 percent after Brent
crude hit $50 a barrel, boosted by a drawdown in crude stocks in
the United States last week.
The move in the sector was muted, and it remained below
highs for the year hit in April.
"When we broke through $30 and when we broke through $40, we
were seeing real excitement in the market, but we've got a
situation where Brent is above $50 but investors don't believe
it is sustainable," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct.
"We've got the OPEC meeting starting next week, and Canadian
supply is starting to come back... there are still uncertainties
which can weigh on the oil price."
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index was the top
sectoral riser, up 2.5 percent as miners benefitted from a rise
in the price of copper.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of
steel, was the biggest gainer in the sector and the broader
STOXX Europe 600 index.
It benefitted as Goldman Sachs raised its target price on
the stock, and maintained its "conviction list buy"
recommendation.
Analysts at the U.S. bank said that consensus estimates
looked conservative and its valuation looked attractive given
that steel prices should be underpinned by low supply.
Newspaper group Daily Mail and General Trust fell
7.8 percent after it said a downturn in the print advertising
market was squeezing margins in its media business, resulting in
an 11 percent drop in first-half profit and a lower outlook for
the year.
