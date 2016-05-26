(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details) Adds details, updates prices)
* STOXX 600 up 0.1 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 percent
* Bank sector weighed down by Banco Popular rights issue
* But commodity stocks rally as Brent hits $50, copper rises
* ArcelorMittal rallies after upbeat note from Goldman
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, May 26 European shares steadied on
Thursday, with banks coming under pressure after a surprise
rights issue by Spain's Banco Popular fuelled fears
others in the region may follow to strengthen their balance
sheets.
But commodity stocks were boosted by Brent crude oil prices
hitting $50 a barrel for the first time since November and
copper prices reaching a two-week high.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.1
percent by 1152 GMT, while the FTSEurofirst 300 added
0.2 percent. Both hit a 4 week high in the previous session,
helped by a two-day rally in banking stocks.
Europe's banking sector index gave up part of those
gains, falling 0.4 percent after Banco Popular
announced a 2.5 billion euros cash call, which caught some
investors by surprise.
"This is creating downward pressure across the rest of the
sector for the main banks," Citi said in a note for clients.
Speculation of potential capital hikes weighed particularly
on Spanish and Italian banks with Caixabank, Sabadell
, UBI and UniCredit all down by
between 3.5 and 6.4 percent. Banco Popular fell 22.4 percent.
Guardian Stockbrokers director of trading Atif Latif said
that the rights issue suggested euro zone banks were "still a
major concern."
"Credit risk concerns, lack of credible asset quality,
balance sheet issues and a lack of reserves... all this makes
for gloomy reading for those with EU bank exposure," he said.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index was the top
sectoral riser, up 2.5 percent as miners benefited from a rise
in the price of copper.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest producer of
steel, was the biggest gainer in the sector and the broader
STOXX Europe 600 index with a rise of more than 9 percent.
Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock, and
maintained its "conviction list buy" recommendation.
Oil companies rose 0.6 percent after Brent crude hit
$50 a barrel, boosted by a drawdown in crude stocks in the
United States last week.
The move in the sector was muted, and it remained below
highs for the year hit in April.
"When we broke through $30 and when we broke through $40, we
were seeing real excitement in the market, but we've got a
situation where Brent is above $50 but investors don't believe
it is sustainable," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct, who pointed to an OPEC meeting next week and Canadian
supply starting to come back as uncertainties for oil.
Newspaper group Daily Mail and General Trust fell
10 percent after it said a print advertising downturn was
squeezing margins in its media business, resulting in an 11
percent drop in first-half profit and a lower outlook.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alexander Smith)