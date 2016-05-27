(Refiles to fix quote in third paragraph, substituting "and"
for "are")
* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.1 percent
* Banks led lower by Spain's Banco Popular, oils down
* Roche boosted by trial success with cancer drug
* Investors cautious before Yellen speech
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 27 European shares fell slightly on
Friday, weighed down by weakness in Spanish banks and some oil
sector stocks, although Roche soared on positive results
from an interim analysis of one of its cancer drugs.
Investors were likely to remain cautious ahead of U.S. GDP
data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later
in the day which could give more clues about the interest rates
outlook in the world's largest economy.
"It will be crucial to figure out whether Yellen is aligned
or not with (recent) indications that the June and July FOMC
meetings are live," JCI Capital portfolio manager Alessandro
Balsotti said.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index and the
FTSEurofirst 300 index were both down around 0.1
percent by 0821 GMT. Both indexes had hit a 4-week high earlier
this week.
The STOXX Europe 600 Bank index was the top sectoral
faller with a drop of 0.5 percent. Spanish banks continued to be
hit by news of a surprise cash call at Banco Popular,
which fell more than 4 percent and was the top loser in its
sector and on the broader STOXX index.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index fell 0.3
percent, after crude oil prices slipped back below the
$50-per-barrel mark. Shares in oil majors Royal Dutch
Shell, Total and Eni were all down
between 0.1 and 0.7 percent..
Outsourcing group Capita's shares fell 1.6 pct,
leading losers on Britain's FTSE index, after Exane BNP Paribas
cuts to "underperform" from "neutral".
However, Roche rose 3.6 percent after a clinical
trial testing its new blood cancer drug Gazyva proved
successful, lifting prospects for a new medicine that will be
pivotal as the Swiss company fights the threat of biosimilar
competition.
Some analyst said the news was as welcome surprise, while
Vontobel also lifted its target price on the stock on the Swiss
drugmaker to 330 Swiss francs from 309.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)