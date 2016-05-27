* Roche boosted by trial success with cancer drug
* Banks led lower by Spain's Banco Popular, oils down
* Investors cautious before Yellen speech
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details) Adds details, prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, May 27 European shares were steady
on Friday, propped up by the Swiss stock market and
pharmaceuticals companies after drugmaker Roche climbed
on positive results for one of its products.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
equity indexes both edged up by 0.1 percent, hovering
around their highest levels in a month.
Zurich's benchmark SMI market outperformed to rise
by 0.7 percent, helped by a 3.8 percent gain at Roche which was
the best-performing European blue-chip stock.
Roche got a big boost when a clinical trial testing its new
blood cancer drug Gazyva proved successful, lifting prospects
for a new medicine that will be pivotal as the Swiss company
fights the threat of biosimilar competition.
Roche also lifted up peers such as Novartis and
Sanofi.
"Switzerland's SMI is outperforming today, mainly thanks to
Roche, after the company published the positive data this
morning on an important product with multi-billion sales
potential," said Jerome Schupp, financial analyst at Swiss bank
and fund management firm SYZ.
However, bank stocks and energy stocks both
fell, with shares in oil majors losing ground after Brent crude
oil prices dipped back below the $50-per-barrel level.
Banks were impacted as Spain's Banco Popular fell
to a record low, a day after slumping 26 percent after
announcing a capital increase.
"Popular's capital raise may put further pressure on Spanish
banks to take additional provisions," said Berenberg analyst
Andrew Lowe.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)