European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Oct 3 European shares dipped lower on Monday, as banking stocks retreated from a late rally in the previous session as concerns over Deutsche Bank and Italian banks lingered.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent, with the STOXX Europe 600 bank index falling 0.4 percent.
Although Deutsche Bank's main German-listed shares were not trading due to the German stock market being closed for a public holiday on Monday, the company's woes remained at the forefront for many investors.
Deutsche Bank is throwing its energies into reaching a settlement before next month's presidential election with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.
However, some traders said Deutsche Bank's shares - which closed up 6.4 percent in Frankfurt on Friday - would remain under pressure while there was no deal.
Shares in Italian banks also slipped as the country's economy minister looked to discuss stalled efforts to sell four small banks that were rescued from bankruptcy last year, sources said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview.