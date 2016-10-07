European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
LONDON Oct 7 Continental European stock markets fell on Friday, with vouchers company Edenred and airline easyJet among the worst-performers, although a new slump in sterling propped up Britain's FTSE 100.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down by 0.6 percent. The STOXX 600 has fallen by around 7 percent since the start of 2016.
Edenred fell 3.4 percent after UBS cut its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy", while easyJet fell 3.9 percent after broker downgrades in the wake of easyJet's profit warning on Oct.6.
However, the FTSE 100 managed to outperform by rising 0.4 percent, with the slump in sterling seen as helping the FTSE 100's international companies, which often benefit from a weaker pound that can help exporters. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB