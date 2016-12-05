(Fixes milestone in last paragraph)
MILAN Dec 5 European shares were expected to
open lower on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
announced his resignation following a crushing defeat in a
constitutional referendum.
By 0705 GMT, futures on the Euro STOXX 50,
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and UK's FTSE
were down between 0.8 and 1.3 percent.
Italian shares are likely to underperform as the outcome of
the vote raised doubts over whether troubled lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena would go ahead with a vital cash call.
A decision to scrap the 5 billion euro capital raising would
raise the prospect of a possible state intervention in the bank,
and also raise jitter over other lenders which also need cash to
stay afloat.
"Italian banks have recently seen significant equity price
volatility and European trading will focus on this and the
capital raising efforts of Monte dei Paschi," analysts at Credit
Suisse wrote in a note.
The index of Italian banks has lost nearly half
its value this year.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)