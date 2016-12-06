(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX Europe 600 index ends up 1 pct
* Italian banks up 9 percent
* Drax leads utilities firms higher
* UK spreadbetters slump as regulator toughens rules
By Danilo Masoni and Atul Prakash
MILAN/London, Dec 6 European shares rose on
Tuesday for a second day with banking stocks surging to an
11-month high as investors dipped back into a beaten-down sector
following Italy's constitutional referendum on the weekend.
The rally was led by Italian banks, which
climbed 9 percent, their biggest one-day since July, on short
covering before a European Central Bank meeting this week and
after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would step
down following the referendum's defeat.
"No one held Italian banks before the referendum. It's a
matter of positioning and investors are now covering short
positions," said Anthilia Chief Investment Officer Andrea
Cuturi. He said European banks were supported by a continued
rotation into cyclical stocks.
Italy's banking index has lost half its value so far this
year on worries over political instability and how to its handle
bad debt. Monte dei Paschi rose 1.2 percent on expectations of a
state bailout of the troubled lender.
"A clean and swift solution to Monte dei Paschi, even
involving state aid, could help remove an impediment to Italian
bank valuations, which have cheapened in anticipation of a 'No'
outcome from the referendum," Barclays said in a note.
Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the Italian
treasury was considering raising its stake in Monte Paschi to
help it remain in business by buying out retail investors who
own subordinated debt.
Europe's bank sector index rose 4.4 percent to its
highest level since Jan. 14. Gains in banks helped the
pan-European STOXX 600 index end up 1 percent.
The utilities sector was also in demand after British power
producer Drax Group Plc announced it plans to buy energy
supplier Opus Energy and four gas power plant projects. Drax
ended up 12 percent.
Jefferies analyst Oliver Salvesen said Drax's plan would
help it shift from its existing commodity-exposed business
towards a more diversified model and expand its customer base
.
The STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index climbed 2.7
percent higher.
Among mid-caps, Britain's spreadbetting firms CMC Markets
and IG both slumped over 37 percent after
Britain's financial watchdog proposed stricter rules for
"contract for difference" products.
Gains in the broader European stock market were capped by a
fall in commodities-related stocks.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped 1
percent, the biggest decline by a sector, after prices of major
industrial metals such as copper, aluminum and
zinc fell. Energy shares also underperformed, with the
regional oil and gas index ending flat after crude oil
prices fell.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)