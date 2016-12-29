HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address two major themes of his campaign - limiting refugees entering the country and a wall on the Mexican border.
LONDON Dec 29 European shares opened slightly lower on Thursday with all sectors in negative territory in early deals as banking shares and miners fell.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent. Volumes were subdued during the last few days of the year.
Banking stocks were among the top fallers, led lower by Credit Suisse which was down 1.2 percent after a media report saying that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the sale of $850 million in bonds issued by Mozambique by Credit Suisse, Russia's VTB Group and BNP Paribas, which retreated 0.9 percent.
Shares in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi were closed once again, and Italy's Economy Minister said the actual amount for the government's recapitalisation of the bank will depend on the lender's new industrial plan, in an interview to Italy's daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
While the broader European basic resources index declined, precious metals miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo were the top gainers on the STOXX 600, up 2.1 percent and 2 percent respectively as the price of gold was supported by a declining U.S. dollar. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 20,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday in an ascent from 10,000 that has taken almost two decades. It took just 42 sessions for the Dow to climb between 19,000 and 20,000, the second-fastest rise between 1,000-point milestones in the average's 120-year history. The Dow's surge in recent months has been fueled by expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will deregulate banks and stimulate the economy. Hitti