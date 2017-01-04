(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX 600 down 0.2 percent
* Next drags down peers after profit warning
* Services PMI strong, inflation data up next
* Credit Suisse leads banks higher
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 4 European shares edged down from a
one-year high on Wednesday, with retailers in focus after
standout faller Next cut its profit guidance and
cautioned on future trade.
The STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent, pulling back
from a one-year high hit in the previous session and on course
to snap a three-session winning run.
UK fashion retailer Next fell as much as 14 percent and was
last down 8.2 percent, making it the biggest percentage faller
on the STOXX 600. The stock has lost nearly 40 percent over the
past year.
"The expected sales recovery ahead of Christmas failed to
happen, and this rolls through to cautious company sales and
(profit) guidance for 2018," Andrew Hughes, retail analyst at
UBS, said in a note.
The move dragged down other high street retailers with UK
exposure. Marks & Spencer dropped 4.6 percent and
Primark owner Associated British Foods fell 3.2 percent.
The STOXX 600 retail index was down 1 percent, the
biggest sectoral faller.
The exception was B&M. The value retailer was the
top STOXX 600 riser, up 7 percent, after reporting record
Christmas trading.
The STOXX 600 is up nearly 12 percent in the seven weeks
since lows hit following the U.S. presidential election, as
investors bet that global growth and inflation will rise under
President-elect Donald Trump.
Euro zone services PMIs provided further evidence of
economic strength, as businesses ended 2016 by ramping up
activity at the fastest pace for five-and-a-half years.
Euro zone inflation figures due at 1000 GMT are expected to
provide further evidence of rising price pressures.
"Euro zone inflation is taking off due to powerful base
effects in energy prices," said David Kohl, strategist at Julius
Baer.
In financials, Credit Suisse shares were up 2.5
percent and in sight of their highest levels in a year following
an upgrade by Barclays.
Banks rose 0.4 percent, the top sectoral riser.
UK-listed housebuilders were also among top sectoral
gainers, after Deutsche Bank said there was close to 30 percent
upside in the sector.
French pharma firm Ipsen hit a record high after
Natixis upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".