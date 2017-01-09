LONDON Jan 9 European shares edged lower on
Monday in early deals, though a rise among basic resources
stocks helped Britain's FTSE 100 index hit a fresh
record high.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1
percent. The FTSE 100 outperformed its continental
peers, gaining 0.3 percent to hit a fresh all-time high of
7,239.26 points. The British blue chip index was on track to
mark its tenth session of straight gains, having closed at a
record level last Friday.
While basic resources was the top-gaining sector
rallied 0.3 percent, a 4.3 percent fall in Deutsche Lufthansa's
shares weighed on travel & leisure stocks.
British mid cap betting firm William also fell, 2.8
percent, after reporting profit at the bottom of its guidance
range.
Germany's Fresenius Medical was another top
faller, down 3.4 percent after it and U.S. rival DaVita Inc
received subpoenas from federal prosecutors
investigating their ties with a charity that helps patients pay
for kidney dialysis.
A downgrade to "hold" from "buy" from Deutsche Bank weighed
on Babcock International's shares, sending the
engineering firm 3.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)