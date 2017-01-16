* Pan-European STOXX index down 0.6 pct weighed down by
banks
* UK's FTSE touches fresh record high on pound fall
* Luxottica, Essilor rally after merger deal
* German car-makers fall as Trump warns on Mexico tax
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 16 European shares fell on Monday as
losses among financial stocks more than offset a rally in
eyewear-makers Luxottica and Essilor after
the two agreed a 46-billion-euro merger.
The pan European STOXX index was down 0.6 percent,
giving back gains seen in the previous session, while a slump in
the pound helped the FTSE hit a new record high in
choppy trade after a record of 14 sessions of gains in a row.
Luxottica and Essilor rose 8 and 13 percent respectively,
topping gainers on the STOXX index.
The combined Italian-French group will create a global
powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more
than 15 billion euros and hundreds of millions in savings.
"It looks like a marriage made in heaven. You have the
largest manufacturer merging with the largest retailer," said
Roberto Magnatantini, head of global equities at Geneva-based
SYZ Asset Management, which owns shares in both companies.
Elsewere in the fashion sector, Hugo Boss rose 8
percent after saying 2016 profits would fall by less than it
feared due to a recovery in China and in Britain, while
fast-fashion retailer H&M fell 3.5 percent after
December sales growth missed expectations.
While all sectors except miners and healthcare
were moving in negative territory, banks and insurers
were the biggest weight, taking the most points off from the
pan-European index.
The European banking index fell 1.5 percent, giving
up gains seen in the previous session.
Italian banks were among the biggest losers
after rating agency DBRS cut Italy's credit rating on Friday in
a move which could raise their borrowing costs.
Italy's Banco BPM and UniCredit fell
more than 2 percent, while UK's Royal Bank of Scotland
and Spain's Banco Popular were also down by more than 3 percent.
German car-makers BMW, Daimler and
Volkswagen fell between 1.5 and 2 percent after U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump warned he will impose a border tax
of 35 percent on vehicles imported from abroad to the U.S.
market.
Basic resources stocks were flat, helped by gains
among London-listed precious metal miners such as Centamin
and Randgold which were buoyed by stronger gold
prices, which benefited from safe-haven demand due to
uncertainty over President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
