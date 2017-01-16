US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set records as tech, banks lead
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 500 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct (Updates to market close)
* Pan-European STOXX 600 falls 0.8 pct on weaker banks
* UK's FTSE 100 touches fresh record high on pound fall
* Luxottica, Essilor shares rally after merger deal
* German car-makers fall as Trump warns on Mexico tax
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)