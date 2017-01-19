LONDON Jan 19 European shares rose on Thursday in early deals, as Zodiac Aerospace's shares surged after France's Safran's takeover offer, and Moneysupermarket.com jumped after results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent in early trade.

Zodiac Aerospace rocketed 21.6 percent after Safran offered $9 billion to buy the aircraft seat manufacturer. Shares in Safran gained 1.7 percent.

Earnings boosted shares in Moneysupermarket.com, up nearly 10 percent at their highest level since March 2016 after the price comparison website said that it expected an 8 percent rise in operating profit.

Royal Mail's results were received less enthusiastically, its shares falling 4.2 percent and weighing on the blue chip FTSE 100 index, which retreated 0.1 percent.

A meeting from the European Central Bank later in the day was also in focus, at which the ECB is expected to keep policy unchanged.

Overnight, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of steady interest rate hikes. (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)