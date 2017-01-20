MILAN Jan 20 European shares fell in early trading and were set for their biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November as investors steered clear of adding risk to portfolios ahead his inauguration.

The STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent by 0826 GMT and set for a weekly loss of more than 1 percent. The pan-European index has gained nearly 10 percent over the last two months but has come off from its early January peak on concerns Trump may struggle to deliver on his stimulus promises. UK's FTSE was down 0.1 percent.

"Trump's aggressive fiscal stimulus plans have been priced in by the markets to an extent where investors could now sit back and watch how fast his promises will be concretized," London Capital Group analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

Among top fallers was French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred, which fell 2.8 percent after major shareholder Colony Capital sold its entire 11.2 percent stake in the company. Danish insurer Tryg was the biggest STOXX loser, down 4.1 percent after its fourth-quarter profit missed expectations.

Europe's STOXX Basic Resources index fell 1.2 percent, the biggest sectoral loser in Europe, as copper prices weakened. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)