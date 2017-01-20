(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
* STOXX down set for 1 pct weekly loss
* Profit miss weighs on Tryg hit
* TDC rises after report of possible Telia bid
* Miners lead fallers, UBI lifts banks
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Jan 20 European shares fell, heading for
their biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S
presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious
before his inauguration.
The STOXX 600 slipped 0.1 percent by 0826 GMT, on course for
a five-day loss of almost 1 percent. Britain's FTSE was
flat but set for a weekly decline of 1.8 percent.
The pan-European index has gained nearly 10 percent over the
last two months, but it has slipped from its early January peak
amid concern Trump may struggle to deliver on his stimulus
promises.
"Trump's aggressive fiscal stimulus plans have been priced
in by the markets to an extent where investors could now sit
back and watch how fast his promises will be concretized,"
London Capital Group analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.
The broader market was weakened by some disappointing
earnings updates and share placements, although merger and
acquisition talk helped support the telecoms sector.
Danish insurer Tryg was the biggest STOXX loser,
down 4.1 percent after its fourth-quarter profit missed
expectations.
French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred,
which fell 2.8 percent after major shareholder Colony Capital
sold its 11.2 percent stake in the company. A share sale also
hit shares in Italian luxury goods maker Brunello Cucinelli
, which was down 2 percent.
TDC rose 3.8 percent after a report in Dagens
Industri said telecom operator Telia was considering
a bid for the Danish company, which is itself exploring a
takeover of Swedish cable TV company Com Hem. Telia
and TDC both declined to comment on the report.
Gains in TDC drove Europe's STOXX telco index up 0.3
percent, the biggest gainer in Europe.
The sector losing the most was Europe's STOXX Basic
Resources index. It fell 1.2 percent as copper prices
weakened, with concern about Trump's inauguration offsetting
encouraging data from China, a major metals consumer.
Banks were led higher by Italy's UBI Banca. Its
shares rose 3 percent to a nine-month high, bringing to more 40
percent their gains so far in January, as investors continued to
approve its upcoming acquisition of three smaller rivals.
German banks were also strong with Commerzbank >
rising 2.8 percent after a price target upgrade from analysts at
Deutsche Bank.
