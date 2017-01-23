MILAN Jan 23 European shares fell in early
trading on Monday, weighed down by weaker banks and a profit
warning at filter products maker Essentra, while
insurer Generali was boosted by takeover talk.
The STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent by 0819 GMT,
extending last week's drop, as the region's equity markets
reacted to a protectionist tone struck by U.S. President Donald
Trump in his inauguration speech on Friday.
Essentra fell 12 percent, topping losers on the pan-European
index, after the UK firm warned that full-year adjusted
operating profit would miss or meet only the lower end of its
forecasts.
Generali rose 4.6 percent. Italian newspaper La Stampa
reported on Saturday that Intesa Sanpaolo could take a stake in
Generali, possibly teaming up with German insurer Allianz
, which is looking for acquisition targets.
Allianz fell 1.5 percent, while Intesa Sanpaolo
fell 2.3 percent, helping drag the European banking sector down
1.5 percent, the biggest sectoral loser in Europe.
