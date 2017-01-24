* STOXX 600 up 0.2 pct
* Aryzta, BT slump after results
* easyJet also weaker
* Generali jumps on deal chatter
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 24 European earnings season got off
to a rocky start on Tuesday with profit warnings from BT Group
and Aryzta sending their shares sharply lower,
with weakness offset by gains in Italian financials and mining
stocks.
Overall, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up
0.2 percent.
While basic resources were the biggest sectoral
risers, gaining on the back of a weaker dollar, shares in
Generali were the biggest gainers, up 9 percent on
speculation that Intesa Sanpaolo's could make a bid for
the Italian insurer.
Italy's index was the standout performer, up 1
percent as Generali's biggest shareholder Mediobanca
also rallied 7.4 percent.
Intesa declined to comment on a possible share swap offer on
Generali.
BT fell as much as 19 percent after the telecoms firm
cut forecasts for 2017 and 2018 after finding that inappropriate
accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper
than previously thought. Tuesday's losses were poised to wipe
out more than $8 billion off BT's market value.
"I think companies have been punished ... over the last year
for misleading statements, for false accounting," Jonathan Roy,
advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments,
said.
"The worries are, is there anything else that isn't being
managed as it should be?" Charles Hanover Investments' Roy
added.
Swiss bakery firm Aryzta was the biggest faller,
set to lost almost a third of its market value after issuing a
profit warning. Budget airline easyJet was another top
faller, down 7.7 percent after reporting its first quarter
earnings.
"While Q1 could be viewed as a positive start to the year we
expect the fuel/currency impact (which is beyond the company's
control) will weigh into the shares negatively (especially given
the recent strong performance)," analysts at UBS said in a note.
A miss in fourth quarter earnings also weighed on Philips
, which dropped 2.6 percent. The medical equipment maker
also disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over
defibrillators it sold in 2015 and before.
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index turned slightly
higher, up 0.3 percent after the UK Supreme Court ruled that
Prime Minister Theresa May needed parliament's approval before
triggering Britain's formal exit from the European Union.
(Editing by Vikram Subhedar and Raissa Kasolowsky)