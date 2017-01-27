MILAN Jan 27 European shares inched lower in early trading on Friday with UBS dragging bank stocks lower after posting a drop in full-year profit, while Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco surged after agreeing a 3.7 billion-pound takeover.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent while UK's FTSE was flat, supported by Tesco, which rose more 10 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. Booker shares hit a record high and were the top STOXX gainer, up more than 14 percent.

UBS fell 2.6 percent. The world's biggest wealth manager posted a 47 percent fall in 2016 net profit but struck a more optimistic tone for 2017 as its fourth-quarter net profit came in well ahead market expectations.

Baader Bank said UBS delivered a solid set of quarterly results but its wealth management operations disappointed.

Losses in UBS dragged Europe's STOXX bank index down 1 percent, making it the biggest sectoral faller in Europe.

In spite of the weaker start on Friday, the STOXX 600 remains on track to end the week with a gain of around 1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)