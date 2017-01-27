US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MILAN Jan 27 European shares inched lower in early trading on Friday with UBS dragging bank stocks lower after posting a drop in full-year profit, while Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco surged after agreeing a 3.7 billion-pound takeover.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent while UK's FTSE was flat, supported by Tesco, which rose more 10 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. Booker shares hit a record high and were the top STOXX gainer, up more than 14 percent.
UBS fell 2.6 percent. The world's biggest wealth manager posted a 47 percent fall in 2016 net profit but struck a more optimistic tone for 2017 as its fourth-quarter net profit came in well ahead market expectations.
Baader Bank said UBS delivered a solid set of quarterly results but its wealth management operations disappointed.
Losses in UBS dragged Europe's STOXX bank index down 1 percent, making it the biggest sectoral faller in Europe.
In spite of the weaker start on Friday, the STOXX 600 remains on track to end the week with a gain of around 1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez