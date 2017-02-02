LONDON Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday
after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk
leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko
weakening on lower-than-expected sales.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent
by 0812 GMT after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.
Novo Nordisk fell 6.7 percent, making it the biggest faller
in the STOXX 600, after the world's top maker of diabetes drugs
said fourth-quarter operating profit came in below forecasts.
Kesko shares were down more than 6 percent after the company
registered net sales of 2.77 billion euros in the fourth
quarter. A Reuters poll had predicted the company's net sales at
2.95 billion.
However, losses were capped by companies including Reckitt
Benckiser, which rose 5 percent after saying that it was
in advanced talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson
Nutrition in a $16.7 billion deal.
