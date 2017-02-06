US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MILAN Feb 6 European shares inched lower in early deals on Monday with Frankfurt's DAX underperforming the broader market on weakness among auto stocks, while precious metals miners were underpinned by higher gold prices.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent by 0823 GMT, while the German blue chip DAX index fell 0.6 percent. The UK's FTSE 100 was flat.
On the DAX, Volkswagen was the biggest loser, down 1.6 percent, after the carmaker was sued by its first big German customer over its diesel-test cheating.
Its fall weighed on the European auto index, which fell 0.9 percent, making it the biggest sectoral faller in Europe.
London-listed Randgold Resources rose 4 percent, topping gainers on the STOXX, after the gold miner posted a 76 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said it would raise its annual dividend.
Other precious metal miners were also in demand as gold prices gained for a third day, on technical buying and a weaker dollar. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez