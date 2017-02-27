* Pan-European index down 0.2 pct
* Generali biggest drag after Intesa drops takeover plan
* LSE, Deutsche Boerse tumble as tie-up expected to fail
* UK motor insurers tumble after new rules
* Adidas boosted by first upgrade in 7 months
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Feb 27 European shares inched lower on
Monday weighed down by losses among insurers, while exchange
operators tumbled on the expected failure of the London Stock
Exchange's merger with Deutsche Boerse to create a European
trading powerhouse.
The STOXX Europe 600 was down 0.2 percent, adding
to steep losses seen in the previous session when the
pan-European index fell to its lowest closing level in three
weeks.
Assicurazioni Generali, down 3.7 percent, was the
biggest drag to the STOXX after Intesa Sanpaolo said
late on Friday it had decided not to pursue a possible tie-up
with Italy's biggest insurer.
The decision, which boosted shares in Intesa on relief that
the Italian bank would not put at risk its dividend to pursue
such a deal, prompted some analysts to downgrade Generali.
"As we do not expect another bidder our valuation now
implies 10 percent downside," said RBC Capital Markets, which
downgraded Generali to underperform from outperform.
Allianz and AXA, which were seen as
potentially interested in Generali assets, were trading up 0.1
percent and down 0.5 percent respectively.
Britain's biggest motor insurers Admiral and Direct
Line were under pressure, down 3 percent and 7 percent
respectively, after the UK government announced new rules that
push up lump sum payments for personal injury claims, a change
the industry's trade body described as "crazy".
London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse
both fell more than 3 percent. Late on Sunday LSE said its
proposed merger with the German exchange was unlikely to be
approved by the European Commission.
"LSE is also trading sharply lower as it becomes clear that
the merger with Deutsche Boerse is on a knife-edge... There is a
long, long way to fall if this tie-up dies," said Neil Wilson,
market analyst at ETX Capital.
Among other listed exchange operators, Euronext was
down 2.9 percent and BME was flat.
Adidas, up 3.4 percent, after UBS and RBC lifted
their ratings on the stock in the first upgrade for the German
sportswear group in seven months.
"We think upgrade cycle will continue this year and see
opportunity for Adidas to surprise on sales growth, gross margin
and operating leverage," UBS analyst Fred Speirs said in a
note.
Among other top gainers were valve-control systems maker
Rotork and business supplies distributor Bunzl,
which were boosted by well-received earnings updates.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)