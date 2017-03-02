LONDON, March 2 European shares steadied early
on Thursday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous
session, with strong earnings updates driving shares in Melrose
Industries and Subsea 7.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in
percentage terms by 0826 GMT. Basic resources stocks
were again the top gainers, up 1 percent, after a more than 2.9
percent rise on Wednesday.
British mid-cap engineering turnaround specialist Melrose
Industries was the top gainer and hit a record high
after its full-year revenue more than tripled, helped by its
acquisition of U.S. ventilation maker Nortek Industries.
Subsea 7, the Norwegian oil services company, was
also among the top gainers, up 9.8 percent, after it posted a
fourth-quarter earnings beat and said it would pay a special
dividend.
Successful drug trials helped shares of Swiss
pharmaceuticals company Roche to gain 5.7 percent. Its
Perjeta and Herceptin drugs reduced the recurrence of aggressive
breast cancer, its key Aphinity study found.
However, British housebuilder Travis Perkins was a
top European faller after it posted a decline in profit due to
weak performance in its plumbing and heating business.
Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, in focus due to its
mega-merger with French lens maker Essilor, was down 1.4 percent
after it posted a slight drop in profit for 2016 after market
close on Wednesday.
British mid-caps Centamin and Berkeley Group
were down 4 and 3.9 percent respectively after going
ex-dividend. RSA and Barclays bank also went
ex-dividend on Thursday.
