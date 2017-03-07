* STOXX 600 down 0.1 pct
* Aggreko slumps after results
* Earnings weigh on Paddy Power, Casino
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses
on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers
Aggreko and Casino were weighed down by
results.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1
percent, on track to post its fourth straight session of losses.
The three biggest fallers on the STOXX 600 all reported
results, with British temporary power provider Aggreko
slumping 12 percent after a 3 percent decline in full-year
underlying revenue amidst a gloomy outlook for 2017.
Data from Germany added to the downcast mood as figures
showed that Europe's largest economy saw industrial orders fall
7.4 percent in January, their biggest monthly fall in eight
years due to a slump in domestic and euro zone demand. Europe's
industrial goods and services index traded flat.
French retailer Casino Guichard tumbled nearly 6
percent after reporting full year earnings, while bookmaker
Paddy Power Betfair dropped more than 5 percent after
results.
Other company updates drove gains, with Just Eat the
top gainer, rising 3.7 percent after the online food delivery
company posted a 93 percent rise in earnings.
"(Just Eat's results were) pretty much as expected, a robust
finish to 2016, the adjusted EBITDA number impressive," David
Reynolds, equity analyst at Shore Capital, said.
British product testing firm Intertek was up 4.1
percent after results, and French telecoms group Iliad,
rose 3.8 percent on a robust print for full-year EBITDA, adding
that it planned on speeding up investments in 2017 and 2018.
The earnings season in Europe has so far been relatively
strong, with 55 percent of companies in major regional markets
posting earnings beats, according to Eikon data.
Traders said market participants were also looking ahead to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the
month.
"We are still quite confident in European markets ...
There's further scope for a bit of a push but we think there's a
bit of a lack of a volume and market participation just because
everybody's sitting on the sidelines waiting for the imminent
announcement from the U.S.," Berkeley Capital's Moore added.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar and John
Stonestreet)