LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on
Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant
results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and
British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for
European earnings.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in
percentage terms by 0836 GMT, as losses by EDF and
Boskalis weighed.
Adidas shares hit a record high, up 8.2 percent
and the top STOXX gainers, after it increased sales and profit
growth targets, having posted a 12.5 percent increase in 2016
sales.
The move adds more than 2 billion dollars to the company's
market value. Adidas lifted its mid-term sales growth target to
10 to 12 percent.
British security company G4S was a top European
gainer, up 6.7 percent and at a 20-month high after it posted
its first rise in revenue in four years, and reported a cut in
leverage.
Among the fallers, French state-owned utility EDF
hit a fresh all-time low in early trading, extending losses down
8.3 percent, after the French government sold 231.1 million
preferential shares in the firm as part of EDF's capital hike.
Dutch marine construction company Boskalis was
down 7.6 percent, set for its biggest one-day loss in a year
after it reported its first yearly loss in two decades on
one-off charges.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Kit Rees)