US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MILAN, March 9 European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, weighed down by oil stocks and some disappointing earning updates, but Akzo Nobel soared after the Dutch paint maker rejected an $22 billion unsolicited bid from U.S. rival PPG.
By 0826 GMT, the STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent, with energy stocks being the biggest drag after crude oil prices plunged to their lowest level this year in the previous session.
Akzo Nobel rose 14 percent, leading gainers on the pan-European index. The Amsterdam-based group said PPG's offer undervalued the company, saying it was instead considering floating or selling its specialty chemicals business.
Top STOXX faller was Domino's Pizza, down 11 percent after disappointing results. It was followed by Britain's fourth biggest supermarket Morrisons, which gave a cautious outlook, and French retailer Carrefour, which reported a lower than expected operating profit. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez