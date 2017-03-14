LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday
on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S.
interest rate decision later in the week.
After four days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600
index eased 0.2 percent by 0824 GMT, weighed down by
banks and basic resources stocks.
Earnings were the main drivers behind stock moves, with
shares in German fragrance and flavour firm Symrise
declining 2.1 percent after reporting disappointing results.
German utility RWE was the biggest STOXX gainer,
however, jumping nearly 7 percent after saying that it might cut
its stake in networks and renewables unit Innogy to 51
percent. It did not comment on a report that France's Engie
was considering a bid for the company.
Innogy's shares also rose 4.6 percent.
Britain's FTSE 100 index outperformed, however,
gaining 0.2 percent as sterling hit an 8-week low after British
Prime Minister Theresa May won the right to trigger divorce
proceedings with the European Union.
