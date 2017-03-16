LONDON, March 16 European shares hit their
highest level in 15 months on Thursday, with basic resource and
banking stocks rising after the U.S. Fed raised rates and Dutch
centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte won elections in the
Netherlands.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit its highest
level since December 2015, last up 0.5 percent. Amsterdam's AEX
hit its highest level in more than nine years, up 0.7
percent, while both Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
hit their highest levels since mid-2015.
Dutch centre-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte scored a
resounding victory over anti-Islam and anti-EU Geert Wilders in
an election on Wednesday.
Anglo American was the top European gainer after
Indian billionaire and Vedanta Resources majority
shareholder Anil Agarwal said he would buy a stake of up to 2
billion pounds in the miner.
Anglo led Europe's basic resource stocks higher, the
top sectoral gainers, up 3.5 percent.
Antofagasta, Fresnillo, BHP Billiton
and Randgold Resources were in the top gainers,
up 4.4 to 5.7 percent.
Lufthansa was among top gainers, up 5.1 percent
after its results, despite the German airline saying profits
were set to dip in 2017 on rising fuel costs.
Banking stocks gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raised interest rates. The Eurozone banking index was up
1.7 percent.
Renault was the top faller, after the French
carmaker's CEO Carlos Ghosn was targeted in a French diesel
cheating probe.
(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)