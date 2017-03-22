LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early
deals, extending losses from the previous session as basic
resources stocks and banks came under pressure.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7
percent at a one-week low as global markets were hit by worries
that U.S. President Donald Trump could struggle to deliver on
his reflationary economic policies.
These doubts weighed on mining stocks, with the
sector falling 1.5 percent as the price of copper hit a two-week
low, while banking shares also declined, with the sector
down 1.5 percent.
Dutch lender ING Groep was among the biggest
fallers, down around 3 percent after disclosing a criminal probe
which could result in significant fines.
ING was also joined by Austrian peer Raiffeisen Bank
, which dropped 6.3 percent.
Individual moves higher were relatively muted, though
safe-haven precious metals miners Randgold Resources and
Polymetal International were in demand.
The biggest individual faller was Gemalto, which
plunged more than 22 percent.
The Dutch digital security services firm plummeted after
cutting its profit forecasts, blaming a weak U.S. payments
business.
