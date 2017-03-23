MILAN, March 23 European shares fell in early
trade on Thursday as investors assessed the risks to Donald
Trump's stimulus plans, just before a vote in the U.S. Congress
on his healthcare bill.
By 0822 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
down 0.1 percent, following slight losses in the previous
session. Britain's FTSE fell 0.2 percent.
The U.S. vote, which could come as early as Thursday, is
considered a key test of Trump's ability to push through
legislation, including business-friendly tax cuts.
Expectations of a big economic stimulus in the world's
largest economy have helped fuel a global rally in equity
markets, lifting the STOXX to 15-month highs earlier this week.
Among individual stock movers on Thursday, IG Group
fell 4.5 percent, topping STOXX losers, after the British online
trading firm posted a fall in quarterly revenues caused by
weakness in UK and Ireland.
Sectoral indexes were showing small moves, between a 0.4
percent fall and a 0.2 percent rise, underlying the overall
cautious mood.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)