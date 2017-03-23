* STOXX up 0.3 percent
* Eyes on U.S. healthcare bill vote
* Sectoral indexes show small moves
* Next rises after earnings update
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, March 23 European shares inched higher on
Thursday as investors assessed the risks to Donald Trump's
stimulus plans, just before a vote in Congress on U.S.
president's healthcare bill.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.3 percent,
following losses in the previous three sessions, while Britain's
FTSE underperformed after surprisingly strong retail
sales data boosted the pound.
The U.S. vote, which could come as early as Thursday, is
seen as a litmus test of Trump's ability to push through
legislation, including more market sensitive plans to cut tax,
boost spending and deregulate banks.
"Investors will have to wait for the outcome of today's vote
for the market's next move," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of
market strategy at Swissquote Bank in Geneva.
"So far, the market has hyped this event as being a test of
U.S. President Trump's policy agenda, suggesting that a defeated
healthcare bill would translate into barriers for the
much-awaited tax reform policy and broader pro-growth agenda."
Expectations of a big economic stimulus in the world's
largest economy have helped fuel a global rally in equity
markets, lifting the STOXX to 15-month highs earlier this week,
so any policy disappointment could fuel more losses.
Sectoral indexes were showing small moves, between a 0.4
percent fall and a 0.9 percent rise, underlying the overall
cautious mood. Yet some investors said they were upbeat about
prospects for European equities despite political risks and that
Trump fears were overdone.
"I have the sensation that investor interest in Europe
remains strong and that a part of the market remains underweight
pending the outcome of the French vote," Consultinvest fund
manager Enrico Vaccari said, referring to the French
presidential election on April 23 and May 7. "That suggests
there is fuel left for the rally to continue."
Deutsche Bank on Thursday said it had "underweight"
positions on Germany and France. Strategists at the German bank
said a victory for far-right French leader Marine Le Pen in the
presidential election was the biggest risk for the French
market, although current opinion polls show Le Pen as likely to
lose to centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.
France's blue chip CAC index was up 0.3 and
Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent.
Among individual stock movers on Thursday, Halma
rose 6.8 percent, leading gainers on the STOXX index, after the
safety and medical company reported strong orders growth.
Next was another outstanding gainer, up 6.4 percent.
The British clothing retailer reported a first drop in
annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious"
about prospects for the year ahead but its battered shares rose
on relief that the outlook has not deteriorated further.
On the downside, Dutch digital security services firm
Gemalto fell 4.3 percent, extending losses after
Wednesday's profit warning as several brokerages cut their
ratings on the stock.
IG Group fell 4.5 percent, topping STOXX losers,
after the British online trading firm posted a fall in quarterly
revenues caused by weakness in UK and Ireland.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Tom Heneghan)