MILAN, March 24 European shares were down slightly in early trading on Friday with all eyes still on a vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare bill which has been delayed to later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent, while the UK'S FTSE was flat and Germany's DAX down 0.1 percent. Traders said markets could react negatively if the bill is rejected.

"An eventual failure could let down investors," said LCG analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"Yet it is worth noting that the major market focus is still on the fiscal plans and the Trump administration could carry on with its expansive fiscal plans regardless of a disappointment on the healthcare bill," LCG's Ozkardeskaya added.

European sectoral indexes were showing small moves, between a 0.6 percent fall and a 0.4 percent rise, as caution prevailed.

Credit Suisse rose 0.8 percent after Switzerland's second biggest bank released its report and AGM agenda which contained no indication of reported plans to carry out a share sale that could raise 3 billion Swiss francs.

Among outstanding movers, Smiths Group was the biggest gainer on the STOXX, up 3.7 percent, after the British engineering firm stuck to its full-year outlook as growth in its detection unit helped boost first-half profit.

The top faller was Bollore, down 4.4 percent, following its annual results and news of an offer for Blue Solutions. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Kit Rees)