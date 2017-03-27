MILAN, March 27 European shares fell in early deals on Monday, hit by losses among miners and banks after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass his healthcare bill raised worries over the his ability to deliver on fiscal stimulus plans.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 percent by 0720 GMT, while UK's FTSE was down 0.8 percent.

The Basic Resources index was the biggest sectoral loser, down 2 percent to a two week low, as copper prices fell slipped following Trump's healthcare setback, while the banking index was down 1.3 percent.

Bucking the weaker trend were precious metal miners such as Randgold and Fresnillo, both up more than 1 percent and among the few gainers on the STOXX, as risk appetite fell boosting gold which is seen as a safe haven asset. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)