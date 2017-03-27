MILAN, March 27 European shares fell in early
deals on Monday, hit by losses among miners and banks after U.S.
President Donald Trump's failure to pass his healthcare bill
raised worries over the his ability to deliver on fiscal
stimulus plans.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.7 percent by 0720
GMT, while UK's FTSE was down 0.8 percent.
The Basic Resources index was the biggest sectoral
loser, down 2 percent to a two week low, as copper prices fell
slipped following Trump's healthcare setback, while the banking
index was down 1.3 percent.
Bucking the weaker trend were precious metal miners such as
Randgold and Fresnillo, both up more than 1
percent and among the few gainers on the STOXX, as risk appetite
fell boosting gold which is seen as a safe haven asset.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)