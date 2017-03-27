* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.5 pct

* Germany's DAX down, but off lows after morale survey

* Precious metal miners buck weaker trend (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, March 27 European shares fell on Monday, hit by losses among miners and banks after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure to pass his healthcare bill raised worries over his ability to deliver on fiscal stimulus promises.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 percent by 0953 GMT. The pan-European index has risen around 10 percent since Trump was elected president in early November, partly in anticipation of a big economic stimulus under his administration.

But Trump suffered a large setback on Friday in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders withdrew legislation to overhaul the healthcare system.

"No doubt this is likely to put a lid on the recent rally," Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets, said.

But some analysts maintained that the failure on healthcare need not indicate the tax reform was jeopardised.

"Following their defeat on health care, Republicans will feel the pressure to enact some kind of tax reform, and may be more willing to negotiate," said Holger Schmieding, senior economist at Berenberg.

The Basic Resources index was the biggest sectoral loser, down 3.3 percent to a two-week low, as copper prices slipped following Trump's healthcare setback.

Steel miner ArcelorMittal was the top faller, down 5.2 percent and set for its worst day in 3 1/2 months. Finnish peer Outokumpu was also down 3.6 percent, and Voestalpine dipped 2.4 percent. Steel makers have been rising since Trump's election on hopes of greater infrastructure spending.

Bucking the weaker trend were precious metal miners such as Randgold and Fresnillo, both up more than 1 percent and among the few gainers on the STOXX, as risk appetite fell, boosting gold which is seen as a safe haven asset.

In spite of the pull-back, the STOXX index remained just 1.2 percent below its highest levels in 15 months and some investors believe that prospects for equities in the region remain good thanks to solid economic data and earnings.

A German survey showing that business morale in Europe's largest economy improved unexpectedly in March added to signs the economic backdrop was improving, but European indexes remained in the red, as risk-off sentiment prevailed.

Germany's blue chip DAX index fell 0.6 percent, although it came a bit off lows following the survey's release.

Morgan Stanley on Monday lifted its earnings forecasts and targets for European benchmark indexes, citing a stronger-than-anticipated economic recovery and the return of inflation. It also reiterated its "overweight" recommendation on financials.

Zodiac Aerospace rose 2.9 percent after an upgrade from Credit Suisse to "outperform" on bets Safran would revise its bid and reject calls to abandon takeover plans following another profit warning at the aircraft seats maker earlier this month.

Ferrari shares raced to an all-time high, up 2.7 percent after victory in the Australian Formula One grand prix boosted the racing car maker. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ed Osmond)