* Pan-European STOXX 600 index down 0.5 pct
* Germany's DAX down, but off lows after morale survey
* Precious metal miners buck weaker trend
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, March 27 European shares fell on Monday,
hit by losses among miners and banks after U.S. President Donald
Trump's failure to pass his healthcare bill raised worries over
his ability to deliver on fiscal stimulus promises.
The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5 percent by 0953 GMT.
The pan-European index has risen around 10 percent since Trump
was elected president in early November, partly in anticipation
of a big economic stimulus under his administration.
But Trump suffered a large setback on Friday in a Congress
controlled by his own party when Republican leaders withdrew
legislation to overhaul the healthcare system.
"No doubt this is likely to put a lid on the recent rally,"
Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets, said.
But some analysts maintained that the failure on healthcare
need not indicate the tax reform was jeopardised.
"Following their defeat on health care, Republicans will
feel the pressure to enact some kind of tax reform, and may be
more willing to negotiate," said Holger Schmieding, senior
economist at Berenberg.
The Basic Resources index was the biggest sectoral
loser, down 3.3 percent to a two-week low, as copper prices
slipped following Trump's healthcare setback.
Steel miner ArcelorMittal was the top faller, down
5.2 percent and set for its worst day in 3 1/2 months. Finnish
peer Outokumpu was also down 3.6 percent, and
Voestalpine dipped 2.4 percent. Steel makers have been
rising since Trump's election on hopes of greater infrastructure
spending.
Bucking the weaker trend were precious metal miners such as
Randgold and Fresnillo, both up more than 1
percent and among the few gainers on the STOXX, as risk appetite
fell, boosting gold which is seen as a safe haven asset.
In spite of the pull-back, the STOXX index remained just 1.2
percent below its highest levels in 15 months and some investors
believe that prospects for equities in the region remain good
thanks to solid economic data and earnings.
A German survey showing that business morale in Europe's
largest economy improved unexpectedly in March added to signs
the economic backdrop was improving, but European indexes
remained in the red, as risk-off sentiment prevailed.
Germany's blue chip DAX index fell 0.6 percent,
although it came a bit off lows following the survey's release.
Morgan Stanley on Monday lifted its earnings forecasts and
targets for European benchmark indexes, citing a
stronger-than-anticipated economic recovery and the return of
inflation. It also reiterated its "overweight" recommendation on
financials.
Zodiac Aerospace rose 2.9 percent after an upgrade
from Credit Suisse to "outperform" on bets Safran would
revise its bid and reject calls to abandon takeover plans
following another profit warning at the aircraft seats maker
earlier this month.
Ferrari shares raced to an all-time high, up 2.7
percent after victory in the Australian Formula One grand prix
boosted the racing car maker.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ed Osmond)