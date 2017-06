(Corrects spelling of Imagination)

MILAN, April 3 European shares rose on Monday in broad-based gains led by stronger commodity stocks, while British firm Imagination Tech slumped 70 percent after losing its major customer, Apple.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent, while Britain's FTSE added 0.2 percent.

Europe's basic resources index rose 1.1 percent, leading sectoral gainers, as copper prices inched higher, while gains in oil prices help lift the oil and gas index 0.7 percent.

