(Refiles to add information on reasons for Tullow's decline.)

MILAN, April 6 European shares fell in early trade on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting raised worries over high stock market valuations, with banks, autos and commodity stocks leading a broad sell-off.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6 percent while UK's FTSE was down 0.7 percent.

The only sector trading in positive territory was real estate, which was up 0.5 percent, with British Land among the top gainers after Exane upgraded the stock to outperform.

British oil company Tullow Oil was the leading loser on the STOXX, down 15 percent, as its shares traded without the rights to subscribe to its 607 million-pound cash call. Energy stocks in general fell after record U.S. crude inventories pushed crude prices lower.

Banks were the biggest loser in Europe, down 1.3 percent. Autos fell 1.1 percent to an eight-week low. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)