By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 19 European shares fell on Monday,
as a retreat by commodity stocks and some weak results from
Morgan Stanley caused the region's equity markets to fall
back from their earlier highs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index first rose
as much as 0.8 percent, then lost ground to stand 0.1 percent
lower going into the close.
European equities lost ground as U.S. futures fell after the
Morgan Stanley reported a third-quarter profit that fell short
of expectations.
Weak data from China, the world's second-biggest economy,
also knocked down mining and oil stocks, which put more pressure
on European stock markets.
"The Morgan Stanley numbers did not help, and the market is
just a little disappointed that there were no immediate stimulus
measures coming out of China," said Berkeley Futures' associate
director Richard Griffiths.
Data showed that China's economic growth dipped below 7
percent for the first time since the global financial crisis,
hurt partly by cooling investment.
China's factory output in September rose 5.7 percent from a
year ago, against forecasts for a 6 percent increase. September
retail spending, however, grew at an annual rate of 10.9
percent, beating a 10.8 percent forecast.
Some analysts said the Chinese growth figures would put
pressure on Beijing to further cut interest rates and take other
measures to stoke activity.
"Figures out of China are mixed. However, at this point in
time, news that is not exceptionally bad or deteriorating is
probably perceived as good," Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)