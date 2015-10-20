(Releads with market turning lower)
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX fall
* Weak China continues to impact mining stocks
* Actelion up after raising earnings forecast
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 20 European shares fell on Tuesday,
with mining and energy stocks extending losses in the wake of
weak data this week from China, the world's second-biggest
economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
opened flat, lost ground to stand 0.6 percent lower, as did the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index.
Miners such as Glencore and BHP Billiton
fell for the second session in a row in the aftermath of data
from China on Monday, which showed growth in the world's leading
consumer of metals was at its slowest since the global financial
crisis.
Major energy stocks such as BP and Total
also fell, with oil prices losing ground on concerns about
oversupply and the health of the global economy.
"There is still the legacy of the weak Chinese data that is
hanging over parts of the market today," said Hantec Markets'
analyst Richard Perry.
Satellite companies Eutelsat and SES
also weakened after Goldman Sachs downgraded both to "sell" from
"neutral".
However, Actelion rose 4 percent after it raised
its full-year earnings forecast as sales of its new drug to
treat pulmonary arterial hypertension beat analysts'
expectations.
Signs of a Chinese slowdown knocked back European shares in
the third quarter, but both the FTSEurofirst and the Euro STOXX
50 remain up by around 5 percent since the start of 2015, helped
by supportive measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).
The ECB has pumped cash into the region's markets and kept
interest rates at a record low to bolster the overall economy.
Traders expected the ECB to pledge similar measures in the
future at its meeting on Thursday.
Credit Suisse's European economics team wrote in a note that
they expected ECB head Mario Draghi to "sound very dovish" at
the Thursday meeting, preparing the ground to unveil further
economic stimulus measures in December.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Tom Heneghan and Mark Potter)