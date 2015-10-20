(Adds details, updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 falls around 0.5 pct
* Actelion up after raising earnings forecast
* Athens index outperforms on stronger banks
* UniCredit lifted by Austria asset sale reports
By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 20 European shares fell on
Tuesday after reaching five-week highs the day before as energy
stocks extended losses, but biotech firm Actelion rose after
lifting its profit outlook.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.45 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.5 percent.
Traders said shares dropped as investors took profits in the
absence of anything to justify extending the recent gains. The
focus remains on U.S. earnings and the European Central Bank
meeting this week.
Major energy stocks such as BP and Total
fell as oil prices steadied after dropping for a week. The
world's biggest independent oil trader said the market would
struggle to recover ground over the next year.
Mining stocks pared loses in the last stretch of the
session to end down 0.3 percent, as copper prices turned
positive. The sector was earlier hit after China reported on
Monday third-quarter economic growth was the slowest since the
global financial crisis. China is the world's leading consumer
of metals.
Actelion rose 3.7 percent after Europe's biggest
biotech firm raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of
a new lung and heart drug beat expectations.
SAP edged up 0.5 percent after Europe's biggest
software group said it may surpass full-year financial targets
in the fourth quarter.
UniCredit rose 2.75 percent after reports the
Italian lender may sell some of its Austrian assets.
Satellite companies Eutelsat and SES
fell 5 and 4.1 percent respectively after Goldman Sachs
downgraded both to "sell" from "neutral".
The Athens blue-chip index rose 1.2 percent,
outperforming the rest of Europe, as banking stocks gained after
Reuters reported that re-capitalising the country's four main
banks will cost less than 20 billion euros.
Both the FTSEurofirst and the Euro STOXX 50 remain up by
around 5 percent since the start of 2015, helped by the European
Central Bank's stimulus programme.
The ECB has pumped cash into the euro zone and kept interest
rates at a record low to bolster the economy. Traders expected
the ECB to pledge similar measures at its meeting on Thursday.
Credit Suisse's European economics team said in a note it
expected ECB head Mario Draghi to "sound very dovish" at the
meeting, preparing the ground to disclose further economic
stimulus measures in December.
