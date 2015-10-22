* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent
* Publicis slumps after growth target cut
* Roche rises after outlook lifted
MILAN, Oct 22 European shares edged higher on
Thursday as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy
meeting later in the day and after a positive earnings update
from drugmaker Roche.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent after closing broadly flat in the previous session.
The ECB is likely to keep the door open for more monetary
stimulus but stop short of taking new policy steps at a meeting
on Thursday as it awaits fresh indications about the outlook for
euro zone inflation.
Roche shares rose 1.5 percent after the world's biggest
cancer drug company raised its full-year sales outlook.
Publicis fell 7 percent after the world's
third-biggest advertising agency cut its annual organic growth
target to 1 percent from 2.5 percent as quarterly sales slowed
markedly hurt by weakness in the United States.
Carmaker Daimler was 1.3 percent lower after third-quarter
operating profit jumped by almost a third as strong demand in
Europe and China coupled with new product launches spurred
luxury-car sales to a record.
