* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.08 percent
* Publicis slumps after growth target cut
* Roche, Orange rise after outlook lifted
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 22 European shares steadied on
Thursday as investors awaited a European Central Bank policy
meeting later in the day and with sentiment lifted by good
earnings updates including from drugmaker Roche.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.08
percent lower after closing broadly flat in the previous
session, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index <
.STOXX50E> edged up 0.02 percent.
The ECB is likely to keep the door open for more monetary
stimulus but stop short of taking new policy steps at a meeting
on Thursday as it awaits fresh indications about the outlook for
euro zone inflation.
"Today we can expect trade to be choppy ahead of the ECB.
But the fact that European shares are flat to slightly positive
after declines at Wall Street overnight reflects a recovery of
sentiment," said Anthilia Capital Partners fund manager Giuseppe
Sersale.
"Markets in China have rebounded and on average corporate
earnings news in Europe are good, while investors expects a
dovish tone from Draghi," he said.
Roche shares rose 1.1 percent after the world's biggest
cancer drug company raised its full-year sales outlook after
reporting that revenue in the first nine months of the year
increased more than analysts had forecast.
"Roche reported a good third quarter with pleasing set of
sales figures," said BAADER Helvea Equity Research in a note,
while Natixis upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
Phone group Orange climbed 4.2 percent after posting higher
third-quarter sales and profits for the first time since 2009,
helped by stronger results in its key French market that
prompted it to raise its annual profit target.
Telecoms shares were the top sectoral gainers in
Europe with a rise of more than 1 percent.
Banks were among the biggest sectoral losers with
Credit Suisse and UBS down 2.1 and 0.2
percent respectively after Switzerland outlined tough new
capital requirements for its two biggest banks to protect the
economy from a major banking collapse.
Shares in French spirits group Pernod Ricard rose
2.6 percent after quarterly sales rose more than expected, as a
strong performance in the U.S. offset still sluggish China
sales.
Carmaker Daimler edged up 0.03 percent after
third-quarter operating profit jumped by almost a third as
strong demand in Europe and China coupled with new product
launches spurred luxury-car sales to a record.
Publicis fell 7 percent after the world's
third-biggest advertising agency cut its annual organic growth
target to 1 percent from 2.5 percent as quarterly sales slowed,
markedly hurt by weakness in the United States.
