* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 flat
* Roche, Orange rise after outlook lifted
* Publicis slumps after growth target cut
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 22 European shares were steady on
Thursday, with solid earnings from drugmaker Roche
supporting markets, while investors eyed a European Central Bank
meeting later in the day for signs of more monetary support.
Both the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were
flat ahead of the ECB meeting.
The euro zone's central bank is likely to keep the door open
for more monetary stimulus but stop short of taking new policy
steps at its meeting on Thursday, as it awaits fresh indications
of the outlook for inflation in the bloc.
"Today we can expect trade to be choppy ahead of the ECB.
But the fact that European shares are flat to slightly positive
after declines at Wall Street overnight reflects a recovery of
sentiment," Anthilia Capital Partners fund manager Giuseppe
Sersale said.
Roche shares rose 1.2 percent after the world's biggest
cancer drug company raised its full-year sales outlook after
reporting that revenue in the first nine months of the year
increased more than analysts had forecast.
"Roche reported a good third quarter with pleasing set of
sales figures," said BAADER Helvea Equity Research in a note,
while Natixis upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.
French spirits group Pernod Ricard also rose 3
percent after quarterly sales rose more than expected, as a
strong U.S. performance offset sluggish China sales.
Publicis slumped 9 percent, however, after the
world's third-biggest advertising agency cut its annual organic
growth target to 1 percent from 2.5 as quarterly sales slowed.
Banks were among the biggest sectoral losers, with
Credit Suisse and UBS falling after
Switzerland outlined tough new capital requirements for its two
biggest banks to protect the economy from any banking collapse.
