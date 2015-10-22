(Updates with ECB keeping rates unchanged)
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 edge up
* Roche, Orange rise after outlook lifted
* Publicis slumps after growth target cut
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Oct 22 European shares were steady on
Thursday, with solid earnings from drugmaker Roche
supporting markets, while investors eyed a European Central Bank
news conference later in the day for signs of more monetary
support.
Both the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were
up by between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low at its
meeting, but many investors were awaiting a news conference
later by ECB head Mario Draghi for any sign that the ECB might
offer more support for the euro zone's economy.
Analysts say the euro zone's central bank is likely to keep
the door open for more monetary stimulus as it awaits fresh
indications of the outlook for inflation in the bloc.
Roche shares rose 1.3 percent after the world's biggest
cancer drug company raised its full-year sales outlook after
reporting that revenue in the first nine months of the year
increased more than analysts had forecast.
"Roche reported a good third quarter with pleasing set of
sales figures," said BAADER Helvea Equity Research in a note,
while Natixis upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.
French spirits group Pernod Ricard also rose 3.4
percent after quarterly sales rose more than expected, as a
strong U.S. performance offset sluggish China sales.
Publicis slumped 9 percent, however, after the
world's third-biggest advertising agency cut its annual organic
growth target to 1 percent from 2.5 as quarterly sales slowed.
Banks were among the biggest sectoral losers, with
Credit Suisse falling after Switzerland outlined tough
new banking capital requirements to protect the economy from any
banking collapse.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)